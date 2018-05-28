Angler drowns near Foxford, Co Mayo, while fishing on river Moy
Fisherman perishes after getting into difficulty while casting for salmon on the river
Other anglers in the area were unable to save the fisherman after he apparently lost his footing while casting on the Moy. Photograph: Google Street View
A man has died after getting into difficulty while fishing for salmon on the river Moy in Co Mayo.
The man, who was in his 50s, drowned on Monday afternoon near Foxford.
His body was later recovered and brought to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where a postmortem is to be carried out on Tuesday.
Other anglers in the area were unable to save him after he apparently lost his footing.
Gardaí have not yet confirmed the deceased man’s name.