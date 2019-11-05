Ana Kriégel murder: What drove two teenage boys to murder a 14-year-old girl?

We know a huge amount about what happened to Ana Kriégel on May 14th, 2018, both before and during her murder at the hands of two 13-year-old boys.

Extensive CCTV footage in St Catherine’s Park in Leixlip means we know the exact route she took with the teenager known as Boy B as he lured her to the disused farmhouse at the edge of the park.

The science of blood spatter analysis, deployed extensively during the investigation, tells us exactly where she was in the room when she was attacked and what objects were used by the other murderer, known as Boy A, to beat her to death.

We even know exactly what Boy A was wearing at the time due to the presence of Ana’s blood on various items later found in his backpack, a backpack later known by investigators as the “murder kit”.

Those were vital clues needed to secure the convictions of Ana’s killers. But there are still so many questions, none more so than the question of why Boy A and Boy B decided Ana, a affable, kind 14-year-old girl, should die.

Geraldine and Patric Kriégel, parents of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel, arrivie at court for Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Photograph: Collins

Most other homicides which come before the courts, while tragic, fit into some established type – drug dealers murder rivals in blood feuds; husbands kill wives for the insurance; dissidents plant bombs “for the cause”.

Judges often describe murders as “senseless acts”, but there is usually a motive, however despicable.

There is no template, however, for Ana’s murder and, as far as anyone can see, there was no motive.

On the face of it, her killers, both barely out of primary school, come from hardworking, stable families. Neither had been in trouble before. Nor is there evidence that either suffered emotional, or mental problems or any form of abuse.

In the aftermath of the sentencing of Boy A (life sentence with review after 12 years) and Boy B (15 years with review after eight years), there will undoubtedly be a rush to find one factor, one defect in society, we can blame for the murder.

Was the vast amount of pornography consumed by Boy A to blame? Was it the violent video games he played? Perhaps social media, and the accompanying bullying endured by Ana, was a factor. What about Boy B’s apparent obsession with weapons?

According to experts who spoke to The Irish Times, there is no one explanation. But there are factors worth examining.

Violent media

It’s easy to forget that society has been here before, although perhaps not on this island. Following the murder of James Bulger in Merseyside in 1993 there was a headlong rush in British society to explain why two 10-year-old boys lured a toddler from his mother and left his mutilated body by the railway tracks.

For a time, society’s focus fell on so-called “video nasties”, cheap horror films containing excessive violence which Bulger’s killers were allegedly exposed to. But while the father of one of the killers had rented several of these films, there is no evidence either boy watched them. Merseyside Police later publicly refuted the notion the films played a role.

Fast forward to 2019 and there is ample evidence Boys A and B consumed what might be called the modern equivalent of video nasties – violent computer games. Such games are often blamed, with little evidence it must be said, for the school shootings which now seem to occur on a monthly basis in the United States.

While the influence of video games on violence is disputed by experts, there is a growing consensus that unfettered access to extreme pornography from a young age can be highly destructive

Boy A, in particular, liked horror-themed games such as Outlast, a title where the protagonist must explore a remote psychiatric hospital and battle its mutated inmates.

However, crucially, there was no evidence these games played a role in the murder of Ana. When they were brought up in court it was as an aside – it was never put forward by the prosecution that playing violent video games influenced either boy to kill.

Other media consumed by Boy A was also mentioned in court, including his fondness for horror movies and a bizarre short story called Jeff the Killer about a boy who murders his family. It may be tempting to focus on these as playing a role but again they were mentioned by the prosecution only in passing.

Boy A’s interests bordered on the macabre, but so do the interests of many teenage boys, his defence counsel Patrick Gageby told the trial.

Pornography

Less easy to discount as a factor is the huge amount of, sometimes violent, pornography consumed by Boy A. Gardaí found thousands of images on his digital devices. One featured a man in a balaclava looking at a semi-naked woman, another showed a man choke a woman as a second man watched.

The phone’s memories also showed several pornographic videos had been accessed online, including one with a title referring to a woman called Anastasia. There was also evidence of internet searches for “child porn” and “horse porn”.

While the influence of video games on violence is disputed by experts, there is a growing consensus that unfettered access to extreme pornography from a young age can be highly destructive.

Extreme pornography is giving children a warped view of what normal sexual relationships looks like and plays a major factor in many cases of sexual abuse or violence involving children, says Joan Cherry, one of the small number of social workers in Ireland working in the area of juvenile sexual offending.

“Children are increasingly learning about sexuality from the internet and what they’re learning is certainly not healthy. And it’s certainly not giving them a sense that sex and sexuality is linked to intimacy and relationships. They’re not learning about healthy sexuality.”

The effect can be seen in schools, Cherry says, where teachers are increasingly seeing instances of inappropriate sexual talk or behaviour among children. And teachers do not know how to deal with it.

“They need to feel comfortable intervening. Early intervention is key. If parents and teachers don’t intervene early, then these issues don’t go away and they will get worse.”

Dublin solicitor Gareth Noble is seeing parents of children as young as 11 come to him for advice because they are worried their child might have committed a sexual offence.

“These are incidents of sexually inappropriate behaviour which might occur in school, which might have been brought to their attention by other parents in the community ,or by sports coaches,” he says.

According to Noble, who specialises in child law, access to extreme pornography is at least partly driving this trend as it is giving children “a completely warped view of relationships”.

Many of the cases he deals with can be traced back to internet-delivered material: “I worry, looking at particularly vulnerable children, that their perception between fiction and reality is becoming blurred.

“What we’re finding is young kids, from an early age, and at a very vital stage of their physical and emotional development, are being conditioned by online media to think this kind of stuff is okay.”

It is a problem which spans all social classes, he adds. Many parents are oblivious to the dangers: “I don’t know if the frequency of sexual assaults has increased but certainly the severity has increased,” Noble adds.

The numbers support him. The best metric available for monitoring youth offending is data from the Garda youth diversion programme. In 2017, it dealt with 20 per cent more child sex offenders than it did in 2016, an increase from 334 to 400. This includes a 37 per cent increase in sexual assault incidents.

The number of child pornography cases rose by 181 per cent, though the vast majority are not child pornography offences in the traditional sense – i.e. the viewing of images of minors for sexual gratification.

Instead, they cover the sharing of explicit images between minors consensually, or, more worryingly, as a prank or incident of bullying. None of the children involved knew they were committing a crime, the committee said.

This is an area in need of reform, says Noble. “If we’re going to tackle this properly, it’s not something that’s going to be solved by a criminal justice approach. It’s not something that’s fair to leave to the gardaí and the courts to deal with.”

Existing legislation criminalises young people. A better approach, he says, would be to teach teens where the boundaries are: “That means seeing children as potential victims rather than potential perpetrators.”

Returning to Boy A, it is possible and maybe even likely that extreme pornography played a role in the killing of Ana, according to Dr John S Marshall, a Scottish forensic clinical psychologist.

“Access to sexual violence over time means Boy A could have developed what we call deviant interests. He becomes aroused and captivated by that sort of imagery. He would have to then fantasise about acting out about that sort of stuff.”

The final step in the chain, Marshall says, is committing the act in real life.

Psychopathy

Between conviction and sentencing, both boys underwent a battery of psychological tests in Oberstown. Experts attempted to gauge their mental states, their insight into the crime, and what – if any – remorse they felt.

Six reports were prepared for the court. Unusually, few details emerged. Experts were not called to give evidence. The only mention of their findings were glancing references by the prosecution and defence barristers.

The court heard Boy A now admits causing Ana’s death. In an interview with a psychologist he described “various actions including headlock, choke-hold, kicking, hitting her with a stick and, ultimately, a block which he either threw at her or hit off her head on three occasions”. This is all consistent with forensic evidence from the scene.

However, Boy A continues to deny sexually assaulting her despite the extensive injuries consistent with such an assault and the presence of his semen on Ana’s ripped top, which was found near her body.

Not every psychopath is a murderer and every murderer is not a psychopath, but they are over-represented among criminal

He “puts forward an alternative explanation”, Det Insp Mark O’Neill told the court. The reports state the boy does not suffer from any mental illness or “personality disorders”, his counsel Patrick Gageby said.

However, he also said: “All of the reports opine that there is much work to be done here in relation to this young man and even bringing him to the realisation of the consequences of his terrible actions on that day. A high level of intervention is warranted, perhaps to be spread over years.”

Dr Marshall was surprised to learn the reports concluded Boy A does not suffer from a personality disorder. There are many types of personality disorder and among the most well known is psychopathy, an area Marshall specialises in.

The definition of psychopathy is disputed, and even whether it or not it is a distinct condition rather than merely a collection of unpleasant characteristics. The most common definitions include amoral and antisocial behaviour, a lack of ability to feel love, extreme egocentricity, and a failure to learn from their experiences.

Not every psychopath is a murderer and every murderer is not a psychopath, but they are over-represented among criminals. By some metrics, 1 per cent of the population could be defined as a psychopath but as much as 25 per cent of the prison population.

The question of whether Boy A is a psychopath hung over the trial from day one. There seemed few other explanations for why a seemingly normal child, from a stable, loving family, would do the things he did.

For Marshall, Boy A displayed several characteristics which point towards psychopathic traits, not least the teenager’s attraction to violent pornography.

“Sexual deviancy” often goes together with psychopathic traits, he says. “Because you have to be quite cold and callous and lacking in empathy in the first place to show an interest in that type of material.”

When the two combine, he said, it can be “a lethal combination, a perfect storm”.

The “sadistic” nature of the murder also points towards psychopathy, he said. Marshall stressed that he cannot give a fully informed opinion without viewing the reports. “I can only say sadistic homicide can often correlate with psychopathy traits.”

The planning which went into the murder points towards psychopathic traits, Marshall says. The preparation of the “murder kit” by the boy, consisting of a backpack containing shin guards, kneepads, gloves and a homemade “zombie” mask, was particularly telling.

“It’s possible he’s been fantasising about doing this for some time to someone or even to the victim specifically.”

Ana Kriégel. Photograph courtesy of family.

The extensive lies told by the boy afterwards are another indication. Ana fought fiercely during the attack, leaving the boy with several cuts and bruises. When he got home he claimed these had been inflicted by two males who had jumped him in the park. He even went to Garda headquarters to compile a photofit of his supposed assailants. A large Garda investigation, including the scouring of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, found no evidence of males matching the description in the park.

All of these traits – lying, sadism, manipulation – would likely have been tested for in Boy A using the youth version of the Hare psychopathy checklist. The test involves a list of questions, asked over a 90-minute interview, which are designed to test for things like empathy levels, impulsivity, and a lack of goals. Has the subject ever purposely hurt an animal, have they bullied someone at school and would they be upset if a family member died, are some of the questions put to the interviewee.

One explanation for the lack of definite diagnosis of psychopathy in Boy A is what Marshall views as a general squeamishness among child mental health workers about diagnosing the condition in minors. Many psychologists argue the word and the diagnosis is so stigmatising as to be counterproductive. Others say psychopathy does not manifest fully until the late teens or even the early twenties.

It’s an extremely controversial area and one which has caused a huge debate among academics and practitioners. Marshall himself is on the frontline of that debate.

Scotland

Shortly after 2am on July 2nd, 2018, on the tranquil Scottish island of Bute, a 16-year-old boy entered the room of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail and snatched her from her bed.

The girl’s body was found seven hours later in a wooded area not far from her home . She had been raped and brutally assaulted before being murdered, most likely by strangulation.

Last March, Aaron Campbell was jailed for a minimum of 27 years for the murder which shocked all of Scotland. “All I thought about was killing her once I saw her,” the teenager confessed to psychologists following his conviction.

The sentencing judge described Campbell’s actions as “some of the wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard”.

Marshall was one of the psychologists asked to examine Campbell. Afterwards he wrote an article calling for children as young as four to be screened for psychopathic traits like those found in the 16-year-old.

Screening for warning signs such as animal cruelty, constant lying, and a lack of empathy could “divert budding psychopaths and make sure what happened to poor Alesha never happens again,” Marshall wrote in The Scotsman.

“It is estimated that less than 1 to 3 per cent in the population will be diagnosed with these traits over their lifetime and even among offenders only around 8 per cent are psychopathic,” he wrote.

“However, psychopaths are responsible for overwhelming misery, disproportionate amounts of crime, more varied offending and they are far more likely to be responsible for homicide. They may even be responsible for more than half of all persistent, violent crimes.”

His ideas met with an immediate and sometimes angry response. Labelling any child as a psychopath, especially ones as young as four, could be profoundly damaging and would only serve to criminalise them, critics argued.

Others pointed to a lack of evidence that risk assessments so early can predict anything. “Such a proposal reminds me of the entirely discredited claim that vaccinations cause autism,” said Dr Sarah Armstrong, director of the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research.

Some of the similarities between the murder of Alesha MacPhail in Scotland and the murder of Ana Kriégel in Leixlip are chilling, not least that both girls were murdered within about two weeks of each other.

Both crime shocked their respective nations. The killers were all teenagers. The number and severity of injuries inflicted on both girls were similar and they were both sexually assaulted either before or after death. The killers in both cases insisted on their innocence and pleaded not guilty despite the mountains of evidence against them.

If Boy A has psychopathic tendencies, recognising and diagnosing is vital to his treatment plan, Marshall told The Irish Times.

Doctors do not necessarily have to apply the label “psychopath” to minors, Marshall argues. But they can identify the associated traits and incorporate them into any treatment plans.

The general view is psychopathy cannot be cured but it can be managed. “At a younger age there is more hope. Especially if a child can build up a good relationship with a therapist. And also that the therapist isn’t naive and overly optimistic,” he says.

In contrast to the Hannibal Lecter-type portrayals of the condition in the movies, psychopaths are not necessarily smart. In fact they tend to be of average or below average intelligence, Marshall says. “But they tend to think they are very smart. They use buzzwords and professional terminology so they can appear intelligent but appearances are deceptive.”

Clinicians need to know this. Psychopaths “might talk a good game” and give the appearance they are responding to treatment. However, the best way of measuring change is to analyse actions and behaviour. In many ways, a secure facility like Oberstown provides the perfect conditions to monitor such behaviour.

“These people are really good at making out they have changed and making out they are doing well in therapy. But they might be doing things on the side in the secure unit which cause difficulties, like subtly winding up situations. Or they get others do their dirty work for them while they look like they’re doing well.

“But if you’ve got a system which says ‘I don’t like that terminology, I don’t agree with it’, then you’re actually just ignoring a whole tranche of scientific evidence.”

All the evidence from the trial suggests Boy A comes from a good home, but this is not necessarily indicative of anything when it comes to psychopathy, Marshall says. Genetic makeup plays a bigger role than environment, although “traits can be amplified by poor parenting, inconsistent parenting, hostile parenting and maltreatment”.

Conversely, he says, recent research shows that placing young children displaying psychopathic traits in warm, stable households can reduce those traits. “It can work both ways.”

Although Marshall remains a staunch defender of early screening, he cautions against any moral panic. There is very little evidence to show an increase in psychopathic traits in minors, he says. But there is perhaps a growing awareness of the issue among practitioners.

Dominance

If we know little about Boy A’s diagnosis, we know even less about that of Boy B. He continues to deny helping to plan Ana’s murder or knowing what Boy A planned to do that day. However, he says he does feel remorse for not stepping in to save her, something he will have to live with “for the rest of his life”, his counsel said.

Nothing sinister was found on Boy B’s digital devices and although he told many lies, these lies were anything but effective. In fact it is highly unlikely Boy B would have been charged if it was not for his own statements to gardaí. All of these factors, combined with his behaviour while in Garda custody, suggest psychopathy was not a factor.

So what explains Boy B’s involvement? There was no evidence of mental illness and like Boy A, he appeared to enjoy a good home life. The answer might be found in the many previous cases of killers acting in pairs.

Gregg McCrary, a behavioural criminologist and former FBI criminal profiler, has worked on many such investigations. “Typically there is a dominant offender and then a secondary offender who is subservient and follows their lead. They take direction from the dominant offender,” he says.

Evidence indicates that Boy B was subservient to Boy A. It was Boy A who first proposed killing someone, the trial heard. But it was Boy B who went to Ana’s house and brought her through the park, past many witnesses and CCTV cameras, to the scene of the murder. Boy A was never spotted in her company.

There is also evidence Boy B was and remains in fear of his co-accused. Boy B’s father gave evidence that his son told him he was afraid of Boy A as he had “lots of power”. In the immediate aftermath of their conviction, Boy B cried and pleaded not to be placed in the same cell as Boy A.

More often than not the dominant offender “manipulates or in some way controls their partner to do the things they don’t want to do”, McCrary says. “The secondary person is usually a more compliant personality, someone who just goes along with things.”

During the trial a clinical psychologist retained by Boy B’s defence told the court, in the absence of the jury, that Boy B didn’t want to be Boy A’s friend, and he was somewhat afraid of him. However, he said Boy A could give Boy B some kudos because he was “a little bit different”.

Boy B made Boy A “a bigger presence”, the psychologist said.

According to McCrary, psychopaths are adept at controlling co-conspirators. “They have an uncanny ability to manipulate people. They view the world and everyone in it as there to meet their needs.”

Manipulation typically comes in three stages, he says. First the primary offender assesses their accomplice. “They ask themselves, can this person meet some need that I have?

If the answer is yes they move on to the exploitation phase, where they start to manipulate and control them to do what they want them to do.

And usually the third stage is, once they are done with the person, how do I get rid of them. Of course that’s just a general overview. Every case is different.”

Outlier

We may never be able to explain Ana’s death. Perhaps it’s a freak occurrence, a “perfect storm” of various factors, and not a sign of something wrong in society. Solicitor Gareth Noble isn’t so sure.

“It’s really, really important we don’t rush to moral panic. But on the other hand we have to understand this has the potential not to be a once-off. And certainly while it appears to be at the most extreme end of things, I’ve seen cases that aren’t far short of it. They could have become this without the right interventions.”

Access to services, like Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), is key, he believes. Noble says he has had parents coming to him, not looking for legal representation, but seeking help for their son or daughter displaying disturbing sexual or violent behaviour.

Indeed, just yesterday the Central Criminal Court sentenced a boy who was 14 when he attempted to murder a woman in Dún Laoghaire. His mother told the court she had tried in vain to get her son in-patient care prior to the attack.

“A lot of it is unchecked, un-met, undiagnosed psychological difficulties.” Ana’s murder “should be a wake-up call”, Noble says.

“We can’t pass it off simply as a once-off.”