An Post to introduce staggered delivery times amid crisis

An Post is introducing staggered starting times for its postal delivery staff based at local delivery offices across the country.

The move will result in later mails and parcel deliveries for some customers starting from Monday.

An Post said the measure is to ensure “flexible working and effective social distancing” for its staff.

Separately, customers in receipt of Department of Employment and Social Protection welfare payments are to receive two-week payments starting either this Monday or next Monday, March 30th.

A two-week payment will be made this week to most social welfare payment recipients with the exception of those in receipt of jobseeker and working family payments, supplementary welfare allowance, one parent family payment and rent supplement.

“These customers will receive their regular payment this week and the two-week payment from next week, starting March 30th,” a spokeswoman for An Post said.

“All Department of Employment and Social Protection welfare payments will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to plan post office and shopping visits when best suits them.”

An Post has asked customers to be aware of social distancing at post offices and not to bring children to post offices “if at all possible”.

“It’s best that only the person with business to conduct enters the post office, and that family groups or other persons wait outside,” it said.

“We hope that customers will understand that this helps to enforce vital social distancing guidelines.”