An Post stamp prices to rise by 10c

The price of standard An Post domestic and international stamps are to increase by 10 cent from March 19th.

The price of a standard domestic postage stamp will increase from €1 to €1.10, and the price of a standard international stamp will rise from €1:70 to €1:80.

The prices are to take effect from the middle of next month, and existing stamps will remain valid following the increase.

It is the first time An Post has raised the price of a domestic stamp in three years, the last increase coming in April 2017.

In a statement the company said the price increases are in line with other European postal services, and reflect the “steady decline” in the number of people posting letters.

An Post said over the last three years it had invested in services to extend collection and delivery times, and to introduce digital options such as its Click and Post service, which allows customers to buy and print postage labels online.

The company said it was also developing a new fully-automated sorting facility for smaller parcels in its Dublin mail centre in Clondalkin, which is expected to process 70,000 items a day when operational.