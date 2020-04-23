An Post and Irish Times team up to deliver news to your home

A Co Meath family yesterday were among the first in Ireland to receive a copy of The Irish Times from their local postman as part of a new system designed to keep newspapers flowing to homes around the country.

The Mooneys were one of more than 200 households who had newspapers delivered by An Post as part of a new service. The service is designed to help readers throughout the State keep up to date with the news, particularly those cocooned in their homes.

“This partnership with An Post came about because of the challenges of the pandemic, and we are very pleased to now offer every person in the country access to their preferred newspaper when they want it, delivered safely to their home,” said Liam Kavanagh, managing director of The Irish Times. “It’s a great demonstration of how business can respond in the face of adversity.”

In the coming weeks, the new service is expected to grow quickly to reach more than 2,000 households.

It is not the only initiative operated by An Post to respond to the public health emergency – earlier this month, the company said it would provide staff to check on older and more vulnerable members of society cut off from their relatives and friends as a result of movement restrictions.

Orders for newspaper delivery can be placed through the News Delivery service, owned and operated by The Irish Times, by visiting newsdelivery.ie

Separately, An Post offers a facility where families can register for a “request a check-in” service free of charge.

If someone has a specific need for groceries or prescriptions, the postal worker will provide them with details of Alone – the national charity ensuring personal support to older and vulnerable people during the crisis.