An ecumenical matter: Stamps commemorate 25 years of Father Ted

New stamps to commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the TV sitcom Father Ted have been unveiled in Dublin on Thursday.

The four stamps feature one-liners linked to the main characters of the programme Fr Ted, Fr Dougal, Fr Jack and Mrs Doyle.

They include: That’s mad, Ted (Fr Dougal), That would be an ecumenical matter (Fr Jack), Will you have a cup of tea Father? (Mrs Doyle) and That money was just resting in my account (Fr Ted).

The stamps, which were unveiled at the GPO and designed by Dublin’s Detail Studio, also include retro wallpaper in the background to match the different rooms in the Craggy Island parochial house.

Pauline McLynn: ‘People often say to me Fr Ted was their favourite programme of all time and I was lucky enough to be in it.’ Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Actor Pauline McGlynn, who played Mrs Doyle, said the sitcom remains synonymous with Irish culture 25 years on from the airing of its first episode in 1995.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years, it’s wild. I just can’t think of a greater thing to happen. As milestones go it’s not on anyone’s list, as you never think you will be on a stamp. I just think they’re really inspirational, the quotes and just make you smile as you’re putting a stamp onto a letter or a card,” she said.

Ms McGlynn said it is “such a compliment” that the public still remember her today as Mrs Doyle.

“No more than this is an honour, it’s a great compliment,” she said. “People often say to me Fr Ted was their favourite programme of all time and I was lucky enough to be in it.”

Julie Gill, marketing director at An Post, said the new stamps will bring “a good dose of humour” to customers.

“We are creating a laugh out loud moment with these colourful stamps, while marking 25 Years of Father Ted and remembering those members of the cast and crew who are no longer with us,” she said. “Right now, the power of fun and of laughter is to be celebrated.”

The stamps and a souvenir envelope are available online and in selected post offices nationwide.