An adult and child died in crash on Clare-Limerick border

Two people have died in a road crash in Co Clare.

The victims, an adult and a child, were pronounced dead at the scene at Quinpool, Parteen, Co Clare, between Parteen village and the Longpavement Road near the Clare-Limerick border.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Gardaí believe the four people were travelling in one vehicle and that no other vehicle was involved in the incident that occurred at about midnight.

Gardai have appealed for “dash cam footage” off motorists after the bodies of “a child and adult” were discovered in the burnt out car.

Sources said it appeared the car hit a steel barrier and a boundary wall of a house before it went on fire.

The car was discovered on fire half-way between a grass verge and a residential cul de sac. There was a large hole in a section of a stone wall of a house near where the car was found and there was debris scattered around the scene.

Emegrency services were alerted shortly after midnight and the emergency first responders came upon the scene.

Sources said they understood the two victims are male, however, gardaí said they were still making arrangements to try to confirm their identities.

The two injured men were discovered outside of the vehicle. It was unclear if both men had had been ejected from the vehicle on impact or whether they had managed to exit the burning car themselves.

A source said one of the men was discovered on the ground “in agony” having sustained “burns” and a “serious head injury”.

The second man, who the source said also sustained a serious head injury, is thought to have made his way to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

The car containing the remains of the victims remained at the scene on Thursday and was covered over with a tarpaulin blue sheet.

The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, sources said.

Gardaí said they they did not believe any other vehicle was involved, however a senior Garda source said they were awaiting the results of a detailed forensic examination of the scene to give them “more definite answers” as to what led to the car leaving the road and going on fire.

“The forensic officers will examine the entire scene and analyse any strike marks to try to figure out the sequence of events that led to the collision. It appears to be a single vehicle crash but the forensic report should give us more definitive answers,” they added.

The source confirmed the bodies of “an adult and child” were found in the burnt out car.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been set up at Mayorstone Garda Station (061-456980). It appears the car struck a steel barrier and a wall.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact gardaí.

“It’s tragic, our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling today. Everyone in the community is stunned,” Ms O’Sullivan added.

Any witnesses are urged to contact gardaí at an incident room set up at Mayorstone Park Garda Station (061456980) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).

An earlier version of this story reported the crash happened in Co Limerick.