Ambulance staff hold protest outside HSE headquarters

Staff in the National Ambulance Service who are members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are staging a protest outside the headquarters of the HSE in advance of a planned escalation of a current industrial dispute.

Personnel in the union’s National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra) branch have been engaged in limited industrial action since October 10th as part of a dispute over representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions from pay.

From next week, the union’s members will escalate their campaign and put in place an overtime ban.

The union said it represented about 500 staff in the National Ambulance Service.

However the HSE has said it did not recognise the PNA or its Nasra branch as a negotiating body for ambulance personnel.

It said last week that the National Ambulance Service had put in place contingency plans to mitigate the risk of potential disruption to service.

Speaking at the protest in Dublin on Thursday the union’s general secretary Peter Hughes accused the HSE of “showing contempt for the clear wishes of ambulance personnel to be members of and represented by the PNA”.

He said: “For the HSE to refuse to accept that ambulance personnel throughout the country want to be members of the PNA shows total contempt for the wishes of these front line workers, who must have the right to be members of the union of their choice. Ambulance personnel made a decision in 2010 to come within the PNA as a member driven and led official branch of the union. That PNA branch, Nasra, has grown its membership consistently since its formation and has successfully represented scores of members in industrial relations and grievance cases.

“The refusal now of the HSE to engage with our ambulance personnel branch, or to facilitate the payroll deduction of union subscriptions from Nasra members, amounts to nothing short of an effort to dictate which union ambulance personnel should be members of and frustrate the continued development of the Nasra branch. Ambulance personnel have taken a stand to protect their rights. The HSE must resolve this dispute to avoid the escalation of industrial action next week.”

The chairwoman of the Nasra branch of PNA, Sinead McGrath said members were left with no other option but to embark on industrial action to protect their fundamental employee rights to representation.

“As dedicated and committed front line professionals of the health and emergency services, their decision to embark on industrial action, and to escalate it next week, to secure their rights to representation by the union of their choice, was not taken lightly,” said Ms McGrath.

“With the HSE continuing to refuse to engage with PNA/Nasra to resolve this serious dispute, I am calling on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to demand that the HSE step back from triggering this escalation in the industrial action and move as a matter of urgency to address the issues at the core of the dispute.”