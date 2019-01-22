Ambulance service ‘coping’ as 500 staff strike across country

The HSE has said the national ambulance service is coping in the face of a strike by up to 500 personnel although some challenges are being experienced.

In its first update on the impact of the stoppage on Tuesday, the HSE said “while the volume of calls to date is as anticipated, the ability to respond has been maintained to date”.

Members of the National Ambulance Association Representative Association (Nasra) - which is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) - started the work stoppage at 7am and it will run until 5pm.

“We are continuing to seek to ensure that service and care delivery are not compromised,” the HSE said.

The director of the HSE’s national ambulance service Martin Dunne said that Army ambulances have been used today and that all calls have been answered.

He told RTÉ’s News at One that calls are triaged through advanced medical priority dispatch and that the Army personnel are fully trained paramedics who regularly undertake training exercises with HSE ambulance staff.

“We have used the Army. Their vehicles are of the same standard and they are fully trained paramedics.”

This morning there were 265 calls to the national ambulance service which is as per usual, he said.

The HSE urged the public that in an emergency situation they should call 112/999 as normal and the National Ambulance Service would respond.

As part of the industrial action, Nasra members are only dealing with calls in relation to life-threatening and potentially life-threatening cases.

Members of the trade union Siptu in the National Ambulance Service are not involved in the current dispute.

Sources close to the PNA said on Tuesday that in some areas, members of Siptu were joining the strike although this has not been confirmed independently.

The HSE said the National Ambulance Service was “currently managing the situation, despite the challenges being experienced”.

The HSE said a robust contingency plan was being implemented nationally and that senior management were continuing to monitor the situation right across the country.

Some of the ambulance staff from the Psychiatric Nurses Association picketing outside an ambulance station on Dublin’s Davitt Road in a dispute over union recognition. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

‘Break-away unions’

The PNA has argued that the HSE has refused to recognises it as a representative body for members in the National Ambulance Service.

The general secretary of the PNA, Peter Hughes, said his members were looking for the “fundamental right to be represented by a union of their choice” .

The HSE maintained that ambulance personnel were “well represented through agreed industrial relations processes”.

It said the National Ambulance Service recognised Siptu, Unite and Fórsa as representatives of staff . It said that in particular Siptu was the recognised trade union for front-line staff.

“Recognition of other associations or unions would undermine the positive engagement that exists and would impair good industrial relations in the National Ambulance Service. It is a well-established principle of public policy that fragmentation of union representation in the public sector is not in the interests either of the public or of workers. For that reason where grades of employees already have strong representation rights - as is the case in the National Ambulance Service - it is not appropriate for employers to recognise break-away unions. Recognising break-away unions has a destabilising effect on good industrial relations.”

The HSE said that as part of its contingency plan for the strike, managers who are qualified as paramedics are carrying out front-line duties.

It said the Department of Defence had made a number of crewed ambulances available and these were now being deployed.

The HSE said the PNA had confirmed that emergency cover would be provided where necessary and this was is occurring. It said the PNA had also confirmed that it was not calling on members of other unions to participate in the strike.

In Cork on Tuesday some 20 members of Nasra, including paramedics and advanced paramedics began picketing the main HSE ambulance base in Cork at 7am this morning with the majority of their Siptu colleagues reportedly opting not to pass the picket.

Speaking on the picket line at the Kinsale Road HSE ambulance base on Cork’s southside, Nasra representative David Walker said the HSE’s refusal to give Nasra, as part of the PNA, representative and negotiation rights had left members with little choice but to begin industrial action.

“HSE management say that they are happy with representation provided by Siptu and Unite and they are refusing to give us representatives. It’s gone to the Workplace Relations Commission and the HSE got an invite to attend and they didn’t respond to it,” he said.

Mr Walker said that there are approximately 150 ambulance personnel in Cork city and county comprising paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians, of which 80 are represented by the Nasra and all of them are participating into today’s industrial action.

“Mr Walker said about 50 staff are based at the Kinsale Road site with the remainder stationed at another 12 bases around the county.

Among the other bases around Cork where Nasra members mounted pickets were Castletownbere, Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Macroom, Midleton and Youghal with reports that Siptu members were not passing the Nasra pickets in many instances.