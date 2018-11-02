Amanda Carroll funeral: Priest speaks of ‘dreadful, awful ending’

The son of Amanda Carroll (33) who was murdered in her home in Cabra, Dublin last week, has thanked his local community in Cabra for making him “stronger every day” since his mother’s death.

To sustained applause from the congregation at his mother’s funeral mass, Denis Carroll (16) said Christ was also making him stronger each day. He told mourners :“I want to say thank you, thank you very much you have been helping me and you have been helping my family get stronger”.

Ms Carroll, was found dead at her apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road Cabra, on October 20th. She had been strangled while her sons Denis and Cameron (5) slept nearby.

Earlier local priest Fr Dermot Mansfield SJ had welcomed the coffin as it arrived at St Francis Xavier Church in Gardiner Street, telling mourners it was the church where Ms Carroll had made her first holy communion and confirmation. He recalled Ms Carroll’s mother Margaret had died when Ms Carroll was just 12. Fr Mansfield also paid tribute to the pupils of O’Connell’s Schools “around the corner”, fellow pupils of Denis Carroll, who had formed a guard of honour outside the church as the coffin was carried in.

In his homily Fr Mansfield said Ms Carroll had been a loved mother who would “give away her last shilling”. He said the “dreadful, awful ending of Amanda’s life” was “beyond words” and people would struggle to understand how she could be “taken away in that violent way”.

But he said faith gave “some understanding that her life had not been in vain”. Ms Carroll was the same age as Christ when he had died and just as Christ had told mourners he was entering eternal life, so too was she. “Amanda is entering into the fullness of life, eternal life” he said.

Fr Mansfield said “words were not cheap” but it is more than words we need now. We need support, prayers and love”.

A statement read by Fr Mansfield on behalf of Ms Carroll’s extended family noted the outpouring of support from the community and tanked the church, neighbours and friends.

The principal mourners at the ceremony were Ms Carroll’s children Denis and Cameron, her father William, sisters Lisa, Sandra and Antoinette and brothers Willie, Gerard and Joe.