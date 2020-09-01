Almost one fifth of teachers’ predicted Leaving Cert results to be downgraded

Almost one fifth of teachers’ predicted results for Leaving Cert students are set to be downgraded under the Department of Education’s new calculated grades process.

However, a large majority (79 per cent ) of students’ estimated grades will remain the same. The remainder will be either reduced (17 per cent) or increased (4 per cent).

At a press conference at Government Buildings, Minister for Education Norma Foley said this move was the fairest and most appropriate way to calculate students’ grades.

She said teachers estimated grades will be the “core” of students results.

However, she said results will be standardised - or adjusted - to ensure students are treated fairly.

She insisted disadvantaged students will not be impacted upon unfairly.

Overall, the results are “stronger” than previous years.

Ms Foley said this was acceptable on the basis of the situation facing this year’s Leaving Cert class.

On the Government decision to drop so-called “school profiling”, Ms Foley said she had sought Cabinet approval to do so to help ensure students from disadvantaged backgrounds were not treated unfairly.

“Taking out the school-by-school historical data from the standardisation process removes any risk that a Leaving Certificate student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Certificate classes in his or her school in previous years,” she said.

“Your school will not determine the results that you get through standardisation this year.”

Ms Foley added: “I am pleased that we have taken the time to get this right, and learned from others, and listened to the concerns of students.”

Overall, the calculated grade results are set to be more generous than previous Leaving Cert results, according to new details released by the Department of Education.

In all, about 60,000 Leaving Cert students are set to receive their calculated grade results at 9am on Monday next.

They are based on a combination of teachers’ estimated marks for students and a standardisation process - which adjusts grades up or down - aimed at ensuring students are treated fairly.

Government officials are hopeful that key differences with its approach will avoid the chaos and controversy witnessed in the UK when students’ calculated grades were released.

In contrast to the UK, officials say the Irish system places a “very strong” emphasis on teachers’ grades rather than the standardisation process.

They say the fact that the teachers’ grades in Ireland were based on per centage marks rather than grades means our system is more accurate.

It also allows for strong students under lower performing schools to be recognised and contained safeguards to prevent any negative effects against disadvantaged schools.

The move to allow more generous grades this year, however, is set to lead to grade inflation, which will impact negatively on up to 20,000 students who have applied for college this year on the basis of results in previous years.

Officials say the release of an additional 1,000 higher education places this year is aimed at ensuring more students get their first choice and taking some of the heat out of the CAO points race.

In addition, plans to include controversial “school profiling” in the calculated grades process - which took account of an individual school’s track record in recent years - has been removed from the process.

This step was taken after examining the UK’s experience, where disadvantaged students were more likely to be penalised with downgrades.

A breakdown of the new calculated grades results now shows the proportion of downgrades for students in disadvantaged or Deis schools is smaller (13.6 per cent) compared to other schools (16.8 per cent).

In addition,the proportion of upgrades in disadvantaged schools is slightly higher (5 per cent) compared to other schools (3.7 per cent).

On the question of whether to use teachers’ estimated marks only without adjusting grades, officials say this would have posed equity issues on the basis that some teachers gave “over-optimistic” grades, while others “underestimated”.

This, they say, would have resulted in some students unfairly receiving a higher or lower mark.

The standardisation process, say officials, has prevented or lessened the chance of awarding “unrealistically high grades”.

Officials say such uncontrolled jumps inmarks would mean that CAO points would rise very significantly, which would disadvantaged students in schools where teachers did not over-estimated their students’ marks.