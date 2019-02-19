Almost €14,000 raised to help pay for funeral of teen found dead in Balbriggan

Almost €14,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral costs of a teenager who died in Dublin last weekend.

The body of Finley Gannon (18) was discovered at the harbour in Balbriggan on Saturday afternoon. Mr Gannon disappeared after attending the Home nightclub in the town on Friday night.

His remains were taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for a post-mortem examination. Gardaí have said they are not treating the young man’s death as suspicious.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up by his friend Conor Fitzgerald to help with the funeral costs.

“Finley Gannon was a popular and beloved friend, student, and colleague, and he genuinely touched a lot of lives, especially mine,” he wrote online.

Rush Athletic FC also offered their condolences to Mr Gannon’s family.

“On behalf of the committee, managers and all members, Rush Athletic FC would like to offer their condolences to the family of Finley Gannon, a former schoolboy of ours, on his tragic passing over the weekend,” it said.

