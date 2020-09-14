Almost 10,000 fewer getting Covid-19 unemployment payment

The number of people receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by nearly 10,000 to 209,941 over the last week.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said that in the last seven days 9,974 people had closed their claim for the payment.

It said 7,457 people would be receiving their final payment under the scheme on Tuesday.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said on Monday that while the decrease in the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment this week was welcome, “it is evident to all of us that Covid-19 continues to be active and can resurface in our communities without warning”.

“As more businesses prepare to reopen and schools and colleges return, it is now vital more than ever that we take every possible precaution to protect ourselves, our families and our work colleagues.”

May 5th height

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said the number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment had now fallen by more than 64 per cent on the 598,000 peak figure which was reached on May 5th.

It said the area which this week accounted for the largest number of people returning to employment was the accommodation and food service activities sector with 1,304 people going back to work. This was followed by the education sector with 1,091 people returning to work.

“The largest age cohort returning to work is in the 35-44 group (1,869). This is followed by 1,566 in the 25-34 age category and 1,537 aged 45-54.”

Three rates

Payment rates for the pandemic unemployment scheme are to change from next week.

From September 17th, the pandemic unemployment payment will move from two rates of payment to three rates of payment.

The department said the rate which a recipient would receive would depend on the amount they previously earned.

“If they earned over €300 (gross) per week, they will now receive €300 per week.

“If they earned between €200 and €300 (gross) per week, the rate of the pandemic unemployment payment will now be €250 per week; and if they earned less than €200 (gross) per week, the rate of the pandemic unemployment payment will be €203 per week (no change to this rate).”