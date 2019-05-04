Alliance party surges but DUP and Sinn Féin remain dominant in North

The Alliance Party on the second day of counting was continuing its surge in the local elections in Northern Ireland.

The party entered the contest on 32 seats but even by lunchtime it had increased its representation by more than a third when it was up to 44 seats, with further gains expected before close of counting.

The Greens and People Before Profit from low bases of four seats and one seat respectively also were performing well.

The Ulster Unionist Party which won 88 seats in the 2014 local elections was having a disappointing election while Jim Allister leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice, which won 13 seats five years ago, acknowledged his party was not doing as well as expected.

And while there were some shifts and changes in the DUP and Sinn Féin representation throughout the North’s 11 councils they by far remain the two dominant parties in Northern Ireland.

The SDLP which won 66 seats in 2014 appeared to be holding its own although it may be down a small number of seats.

The North’s chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said that close to 700,000 votes were cast in the election and that the majority of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland had seen turnouts of more than 50 per cent. The turnout in 2014 was 51 per cent.

At lunchtime and with votes still to be counted just two of the North’s five main parties had made percentage gains. The Alliance vote was up close to five per cent while the DUP vote was up by one per cent.

The overall Sinn Féin vote was down by about one per cent, the SDLP down by 1.5 per cent, and the UUP down by about two per cent.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that the issue of his party’s partnership with Fianna Fáil did not feature significantly in canvassing.

“The main issue on the doors was ‘when are you getting back to work?’” he said.

In advance of the Tuesday’s talks involving the North’s five main parties and the British and Irish governments that was a comment that all the other main parties acknowledged was a dominant theme of canvasses - that voters were urging the parties to reinstate Stormont.

One of the main talking points of the first day of counting was the election to Newtownabbey Borough Council of Alison Bennington, the DUP’s first openly gay candidate.

However, the South Down Assembly member Jim Wells, who lost the DUP whip last year in a row with the party leadership, remained highly critical of Ms Bennington’s candidature, saying that former leader, the late Ian Paisley would have been “aghast” that she was elected.

DUP leader Arlene Foster in turn was critical of Mr Wells’s comments. She said he should not have made those remarks to the media. “(Jim) should have been coming through the normal routes, through the party, if he had concerns about those issues,” she said.

“We will look at all of those issues after the election. We will be looking at vote management schemes, we will be looking at where we did very well and we will be looking at bad behaviour as well,” she said.