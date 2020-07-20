Alliance health spokeswoman now not going on holiday to Italy

The Alliance party’s health spokeswoman has said she will not take a family holiday to Italy while official guidance continues to advise against non-essential travel.

Paula Bradshaw, who is an MLA for South Belfast and a member of the Stormont health committee, had earlier defended her decision to take a holiday, telling RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the guidance was “advice, it’s not something that we’re mandated to do”.

In a statement on Monday, she said that “like many people, I have a holiday booked — in my case to Italy.

“I should be clear when I said I would operate within the guidance, that obviously includes not travelling if the regulations and guidance at the time state I should not do so. That is currently the case.

“It is important everyone, particularly in representative roles, adheres both to the spirit and letter of that guidance,” she said.

She also said on social media that while she had “initially booked to travel this Saturday, but my journey is not ‘essential’, so that is not possible within the current guidance.

“I love Italy, and look forward to travelling there again when it is safe to do so!”

The NI Direct government website states that people are “strongly advised not to book foreign travel or travel abroad unless it is essential.”

Ms Bradshaw, who sits on the Health Committee in Stormont, had said that guidelines in the North have not yet been signed off because full information was not available. There were “massive absurdities” around the issue, but there were measures that could be taken such as temperature testing and contact tracing.

A consistent approach was required for the whole of the island of Ireland, she said.