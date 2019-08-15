Alleged sexual assault investigated by gardaí in Cork city

Gardaí have begun an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a woman in an alleyway near Cork city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí received a call from a passer-by of an alleged incident on the old railway siding off Brian Boru St around 1am but when they attended the scene there was no one there.

A short time later a woman in her mid-30s contacted the Cork Simon Shelter on Anderson’s Quay to report she had been sexually assaulted by a lone male off Brian Boru St.

Cork Simon staff contacted gardaí and the woman was taken to the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital where she was examined and treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

Gardaí hope to take a full statement from the woman later on Thursday when doctors say it’s okay.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and a Garda technical team have begun a forensic examination.

Gardaí have also started gathering CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.