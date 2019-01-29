All four victims of Donegal crash to be buried on Thursday

Donegal will be united in grief this Thursday when all four victims of last weekend’s car crash will be buried on the same day.

Mícheál Roarty (24), John Harley (24), Shaun Harkin (22) and Daniel Scott (23) all died on Sunday night when the car they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

All four died instantly when the Toyota Corolla left the road in the townland of Gleannhulaigh in west Donegal shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening.

The funerals will be staggered throughout the day, taking place at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh, will take place at Christ The King Church in Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am, the Funeral Mass of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, will be held in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following Funeral Mass at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 1pm.

Christ The King Church, Gortahork, will be the venue for the 2.30pm Funeral Mass of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

The deaths of the four young men has sent shockwaves through Donegal. Many young people are travelling back from various parts of the world, including Australia, to say a final goodbye to the four young men they grew up with.

All four were involved in the local community and were members of local soccer and GAA teams.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the tragedy is still ongoing and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.