Alcohol a likely factor in deaths of three men off Co Kerry coast

People using boats should refrain from consuming alcohol, the Marine Casualty Investigation Board has said following a report which found drinking was a factor in the deaths of three fishermen who drowned off Co Kerry last year.

The report into the incident, which led to the deaths of Anatolijs Telvens, Jurijs Burcves and Valerijs Klimentengvs, found the design of their 4.8m Picton Sidewinder Ski Boat and the fact that two of the three of them had been drinking were likely factors in the tragedy.

The board’s report also identifies a failure among the Latvian men to plan for the voyage and emergency situations and to appreciate the limitations of their glass reinforced plastic boat as likely factors in the September 30th, 2018 incident.

The three men, who lived in Killarney and Tralee, went out fishing in the boat most Sundays during the summer from Coonana Harbour near Cahersiveen, the report says. On the morning in question, they set out at around 8.30am and were said to be in good spirits and wearing life jackets.

The wife of one of the men phoned him at aorund 11am to see how they were getting on and was told her that the water was “no good, not stable” and that he wanted to come back. When the woman called him again at around 2.30pm, there was no reply.

The report says that a local resident remarked to another local at around 6pm that the men’s boat had not returned so they went to Coonanna pier with a pair of binoculars. They raised the alarm after seeing the bow of the boat upright in the water and the body of a man in the water closer to the pier.

Swell

The board says a 2m to 3m swell in the sea made it difficult for the RNLI Valentia Lifeboat to approach the casualty in shallow water near the pier and in the end the Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 recovered the three bodies.

A postmortem revealed one of the crew had an alcohol concentration of 148mgs per 100 mls of blood while a second man had an alcohol concentration of 191 mgs per 100 mls of blood while the third man had no alcohol in his system.

All three men died due to “acute cardio-respiratory failure due to drowning”, the post mortem found. The board noted that all three men were wearing buoyancy aids which provide only limited support when compared to life jackets.

Given that the three men were wearing track suit trousers, they would have quickly succumbed to the cold in the water, the board found. While the skipper may have attempted to swim ashore to raise the alarm, it appeared he became exhausted before he could reach it, the report says.

The skipper would have been sitting at the wheel and, from bruises to his face, the report says it appears he was thrown violently against the windscreen at the back of the boat, which was consistent with the boat being suddenly swamped by a wave from the rear of the boat.

The report notes that the boat was powered by an outboard engine which was attached to a cut-away portion of the stern which, when the boat was weighed down at the back with three people and the catch of fish, made it vulnerable to swamping from waves.

According to the board, when such boats get up speed, the hull rises out of the water and it skims the surface but if the boat is slowed down too quickly, it stops dead in the water and the wake wave which follows the boat can cause water to come in over the stern and swamp the boat.