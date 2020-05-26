‘Alarmingly immature’: Farm machinery stunt videos criticised

A farm organisation has warned about the dangers of filming stunts involving farm equipment and machinery for use on the internet.

Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), said some recordings of these incidents, which have been uploaded to the TikTik social media channel, is “grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen”.

Some of the videos he hightlighted featured tractors, quad bikes and heavy machinery. One video shows what appears to be a race between three tractors on a public road, while another shows a man sitting on the front of a tractor as it drives through a field at speed.

Another shows men sitting in the bucket of a digger as it rotated quickly, and another features a quad being driven up a steep embankment and almost overturning in the process.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing,” Mr Cullinan said.

With eight farm fatalities recorded so far this year, the IFA president urged those making the videos to “take a hard look at themselves”.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks,” he said. “All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence,” he said.

TikTok, the Chinese video sharing app, allows users to upload and edit short videos of themselves. It has taken off in popularity in Ireland in recent months.

Minister for Agricukture Michael Creed said the videos showed “alarmingly immature behaviour”. In a Twitter post he said those who feature in the clips are “boys tasked with adult work clearly incapable of responsibility”.