Airport delays will be ‘significantly reduced’ with EU digital Covid certificate - Minister

The digital green certificate is the best potential way to reduce delays at airports for people travelling within the EU, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has said.

Responding to reports that the Cabinet had been warned of delays of up to 10 hours at airports as non-essential air travel prepares to return from July 19th Mr Byrne said “if we didn’t have the digital green certificate I can absolutely see why those delays would happen”.

He said that “currently people are showing a piece of paper or an email and people are looking at it, querying whether this is the correct certificate or result” and there is “massive scope for delay”.

Mr Byrne said he had experience of it travelling to Brussels and MEPs had reported difficulties as they tried to get to the Belgian capital through different routes because of poor connections. It is “chaotic” as people look for “bits of paper”.

But with the digital Covid certificate “there is a standardised way of looking at things - and its’ a very simple extra check, just like a passport, or boarding pass in a standard form”.

“I think that is the best potential to reduce delays,” he said on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly on Sunday.

The digital Covid certificate is aimed to help EU residents demonstrate whether they have been vaccinated when travelling within the bloc. The system has been developed at the insistence of member states that are economically reliant on tourism in the hope it will help to ease travel restrictions.

Mr Byrne said they are going to try and have as best as possible coordination of that and the European Council of Ministers will recommend the re-introduction of the old traffic lights system.

The rules are all different in almost every member state but he hoped over the next month they could get them harmonised as much as possible.

He added that the French government has invited health and European affairs ministers members to a meeting on Tuesday and to look at travel restrictions and travel into EU.

The new system comes into effect in the EU on July 1st and member states have six weeks to have it in place but Ireland will implement it on July 19th.

The green certificate will also come in paper form but he believed most people would use the App which would have three certificates - one for those vaccinated against the virus, one for those who have a negative PCR test, and one for those who have recovered from Covid-19.

He said “the only difficulty with the system is it depends on the rules in your own country and rules in the country you want to visit”.

But he said that “as vaccination progresses and as numbers go down it is likely there will be a common set of standards” while currently there are different rules for all those systems.