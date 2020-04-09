Air pollution falls dramatically in parts of Ireland following travel restrictions

Air pollution levels have dropped dramatically in parts of Ireland following travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus, the State’s environmental watchdog has said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reporting decreases of up to 50 per cent in nitrogen-dioxide (NO2) at its air quality stations around the country.

Petrol and diesel vehicles are the main producer of nitrogen-dioxide in Ireland’s air, although industry and power plants also contribute to pollution levels.

High levels of nitrogen-dioxide are thought to exacerbate respiratory illness and asthma, with children and older people most vulnerable. The pollutant also indirectly contributes to climate change.

The EPA analysed results collected from monitoring stations from March 12th, when schools were closed and traffic levels fell, and compared the data with the same period last year.

Describing the numbers as “an emerging trend”, the EPA said there was a decrease in NO2 concentrations at many monitoring stations, which was “not unexpected” since “reduced traffic congestion should decrease the levels”.

Interestingly, there has been no increase in the particulates created by coal, peat and wood fires in people’s homes, even though most people are spending far greater amounts of time at home.

Very small particles

Particulate matter is very small particles which can be solid or liquid in the air and have the greatest impact on people’s health in Ireland, according to the EPA.

“Currently levels of air pollution in Ireland resulting from solid-fuel burning have not changed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and are generally as expected for this time of year,” said the EPA spokeswoman.

Research from Italy this week warned that higher levels of air pollution could worsen the Covid-19 threat, suggesting that the virus can attach itself to particulate matter and use that to transport itself into human lungs.

The hypothesis is based on a correlation between the high mortality rates seen in Wuhan in China and Lombardy in Italy, and the air pollution levels in those areas.