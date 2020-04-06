Air passengers could lose right to refunds under Government plans

Long standing rules governing the rights of air passengers look set to be shelved at least temporarily as Minister for Transport Shane Ross considers giving the green light to plans which would allow airlines issue vouchers instead of refunds if flights are cancelled.

The Department of Transport is assessing proposals to help travel agents and tour operators during “these exceptional times”, a spokesman said.

Mr Ross has asked for a set of measures which he hopes will alleviate the financial pressures on companies, to protect jobs and businesses. Among those measures is the use of vouchers or credit notes for customer refunds.

“The minister fully appreciates the particular financial difficulties being experienced by travel agents and tour operators from the unprecedented level of cancellations and the challenge for those companies in securing cash refunds from suppliers to pass on to their customers,” a department spokesman said.

“Options under consideration include, as a temporary measure, the use of vouchers or some form of credit note for customer refunds in a way that does not materially erode consumer rights.

“The challenge is in finding a fair and commensurate response to what is a unique set of circumstances, “ the spokesman said.

Long-standing rules make it clear that when flights are cancelled, passengers must be offered the choice of a refund, a re-routing at the earliest opportunity or re-routing at a later date.

However, many airlines have been accused by passengers and travel agents of withholding refunds in recent days and instead offering vouchers or the opportunity to re-book flights for a later date without incurring booking fees which runs contrary to Europe-wide regulation EU261.

The British consumer group Which? has warned that decades old passengers’ right are in danger of being overturned.

As recently as last week the European Consumer Centre, which polices consumer rights across the EU, stressed that irrespective of what passengers had been told, airlines are “obliged to respect passenger rights which remain unchanged even under such extraordinary circumstances as the Covid-19 restrictions”.

It said people were entitled to refunds in the event that flights were cancelled.

Reacting to the latest moves by the Department of Transport, the chairman of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association Pat Dawson said the “devil is in the detail” and he said that any new measures “must work for the customer as well as the trade to keep them viable”.