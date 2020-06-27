Air bridges, budgets, climate: challenges face new cabinet
Analysis: Covid-19 will be overriding concern for first year of next government
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the media outside the Fine Gael party headquarters in Dublin on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
The new Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party government will take office with a series of challenging issues to address from the off.
As well as commitments in the programme for government itself, the new cabinet – expected to be appointed on Saturday – will also have to contend with the ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.