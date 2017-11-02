Aer Lingus plane forced to make emergency landing in Cork

An Aer Lingus flight to London Heathrow had to return to Cork on Thursday and make an emergency landing at the airport after smoke filled the cockpit.

A spokesman for Cork Airport confirmed that Aer Lingus flight, EI712, from Cork to London Heathrow returned back to the airport shortly after take off at 12.46pm on Thursday.

The aircraft, which was carrying 149 passengers, landed safely at 1.23pm and there were no injuries reported.

“A full activation of the airport’s emergency plan was deployed with Cork City and Cork County Fire Services as well as HSE Ambulances turning out in support of the Cork Airport Fire and Police Service. All passengers have returned safely to the terminal.”

Coastguards on the south coast were put on standby in the event that the plane had to land on water. Units of the fire service and local ambulances met the plane shortly after it touched down.

Emergency doors were opened and the slides to exit were used by some of the passengers.

A full technical investigation will be carried out and the Air Accident Investigation Unit has been notified.

Passenger Barry O’Sullivan described the evacuation of the aircraft on Cork’s Red FM.

“When we got back to Cork people got a little bit concerned because of the welcome party,” he said.

“There was full emergency services on the ground waiting for the plane to land and once we got on to the ground the captain came on the tannoy to say ‘evacuate immediately please and leave bags after you’.

“I think people were getting a little bit panicked then. But I don’t think anybody was injured and in fairness to the crew on board and the airport they dealt with it very well.”

The airport remained open and the passengers were accommodated on subsequent flights from Cork to London Heathrow.