Ads reminding domestic abuse victims of available help to be aired

Victims of domestic abuse are to be reminded that services are still out there for them as restrictions on movement continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

A series of ads on radio, TV and social media will launch on Wednesday.

“The very place we have all been sent for safety because of Covid-19 - home - is anything but safe for some people,” Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said .

The increased risk to victims posed by the pandemic and measures designed to halt its spread have been acknowledged.

Last week, it emerged that anyone affected by domestic violence will be exempt from the two kilometre-from-home travel restriction now in place.

“It is vital that victims realise that services are still there and the law is on their side,” Mr Flanagan said.

One of the ads due to air on radio depicts a mother trying to reassure her child that their effort to hide from their abuser is just a game of hide and seek.

On television, a woman played by an actor is seen attempting to keep in contact with her friend on a video call while being interrupted by her abusive partner.

The Department of Justice has provided additional funding of over €160,000 to community and voluntary groups working in the area.

“There is nowhere for perpetrators to hide,” Mr Flanagan warned. “Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has made the point on a number of occasions recently that Gardaí are prioritising domestic abuse.

“The same is the case for the entire civil and criminal justice system. We stand together with our NGO partners in our support for victims of domestic and sexual violence during this difficult period.”

It is an international problem. Last week, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres made a special appeal for “peace at home and in homes around the world” during the pandemic.

“We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing Covid-19 but they can trap women with abusive partners,” he said.

“Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence.”