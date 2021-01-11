Acute hospital system under worst pressure in living memory, says Alan Irvine

Ireland’s acute hospital system is under greater pressure now than at any other time in living memory, the head of the Irish Hospital Consultant Association has said.

As the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals continues to surge, Prof Alan Irvine warned that the system will soon be unable to cope.

“The acute hospital system is under the greatest pressure that it’s ever been in living memory, this is truly a national emergency in our acute hospitals,” Prof Irvine said, adding that patient numbers could double within days and that that would be catastrophic.

Prof Irvine’s comments come as the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the State overnight surpassed 1,500 for the first time.

As the health service braces itself for its toughest week yet, there were 1,575 patients in hospital on Monday morning, with 145 admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care (ICU) has increased to 128, according to the Health Service Executive.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said the numbers in hospital will shortly double from the previous peak of 881 which occurred in April.

The health service is struggling to contain an exponential increase in new cases which has seen Ireland record the highest rates globally of cases per million over the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Surge in cases

The surge in cases is being attributed to increased socialising over Christmas and also the impact of new, more contagious, variants of the virus.

The so-called UK variant of Covid-19 accounted for almost half of a recent sample of positive cases subjected to additional testing, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Newstalk radio.

Mr Martin said the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said these tests showed this new variant accounted for 45 per cent of 92 samples subject to additional testing, compared with 25 per cent in the week to January 3rd, and 9 per cent two weeks ago.

The Taoiseach also said people should wear face coverings when they are outdoors and in areas where people go to take exercise which are quite crowded.

Some 3,500 HSE staff are unavailable for work as a result of the pandemic, along with 1,000 nursing home staff. These employees either have Covid-19 or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

This has led to the HSE having to close 600 beds in Irish hospitals due to a lack of staff, Ms O’Connor told Newstalk radio.

The surge in case numbers in the Republic since Christmas comes as the vaccine rollout continues and Ms O’Connor said almost 40,000 vaccines were administered last week, mostly to frontline healthcare workers.

Vaccination

This week will see the vaccination of all residents and staff in nursing homes with 68,000 vaccines expected to be administered by next Sunday, she said.

However, Ms O’Connor said the rate of vaccination was constrained by supply which is currently running at 40,000 doses a week.

Ms O’Connor also said there is no legal basis to make it mandatory for healthcare workers to get a Covid-19 test on a weekly basis.

When Mr Kenny suggested that it was “crazy stuff” and “unconscionable” that there is not mandatory testing of healthcare workers, Ms O’Connor replied: “I personally don’t think it is acceptable. That is currently the position”.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland’s vaccination programme has started slowly but said “we are catching up”.

He said that because nursing home residents account for more than half the deaths across Europe, the death rate can be reduced by 50 per cent by vaccinating those people and by protecting health care staff.

He said the rate of vaccination could be swiftly accelerated once the AstraZeneca vaccine becomes available in large quantities.

He said because this vaccine did not have to be stored at very low temperatures, vaccinations could be carried out by GPs and pharmacists.

Mass vaccination centres

We know what our GPs and pharmacists can do, take the flu vaccine which they do every year - they’re able to vaccinate between 75,000 and 100,000 a week. If we can get that vaccine approved and to them - 100,000 a week is 400,000 a month, then we can start to use the mass vaccination centres.”

Mr Varadkar said the current vaccine rollout plan was based on supply we definitely know is coming. “If we know more is coming we can ramp up.”

Pressure on hospitals dealing with growing numbers of Covid-19 patients mounted on Sunday night. Nurses said patients at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal - most with some form of respiratory problems - were being treated in seven ambulances outside the facility due to lack of room in the emergency department.

A hospital spokeswoman said it was “an extremely busy weekend” with a “large number of patients presenting with suspect or confirmed Covid-19, many of whom required admission to the hospital”.

The hospital had few beds available, which resulted in delays in admission specifically for patients going to the dedicated Covid-19 zone, the spokeswoman said.