Accepting Eir broadband offer would be illegal, committee to hear

Accepting an offer from Eir to deliver the objectives of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) would be illegal, an Oireachtas committee will be told today.

Officials from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment will this evening tell the joint Oireachtas committee that if an offer was to be made by Eir, “from a purely legal perspective the Government could not accept such an offer even if it were made, given procurement and State aid law.”

Such an offer, if made and accepted, would delay the rollout of rural broadband by more than three years, the committee will be told.

“The state cannot simply mandate and fund directly outside a procurement process any economic undertaking to carry out a project of this nature,” secretary general of the department Mark Griffin will tell the Communications Committee.

Controversy

Eir threw the National Broadband Plan into fresh controversy last week when it said that it could deliver the aims of the plan for about €1 billion, although this would require disposing of many elements of the plan, including oversight and governance requirements the department says are vital for it to succeed within the terms of competition law and state aid rules.

The current projected subsidy to the preferred bidder, National Broadband Ireland (NBI), is in the region of €3 billion. Eir later wrote to the Department, stating that at the time of its indicative bid of €2.7 billion, it had an analysis which suggested it could deliver the plan for between €512 million and €1.5 billion, again if certain changes were made to the structure of the programme.

Mr Griffin will point out that Eir’s €1 billion figure which arose last week was given in response to a question about value for money within the process, rather than being a direct offer to the State to complete the plan. Such an offer could only be accommodated within a new procurement process, Mr Griffin will say.

‘Three years’

“We estimate that it would take at least three years taking account of the requirement to consult on a new strategy, the procurement rules which mandate particular timelines, State aid notification, a new [cost benefit analysis] and evaluation. Further time would be required to mobilise and commence rollout.”

Mr Griffin will also cite evidence given to the committee by the ESB and say that a decision by Eir to supply 300,000 premises within the original plan footprint with broadband on a commercial basis “had a material impact on the commercial viability of the project” but was “unavoidable from a State aid perspective”.

Regarding criticism of National Broadband Ireland, which is led by Irish-American investor David McCourt, Mr Griffin will say it has been “subject to a rigorous evaluation both in terms of its financial and technical capabilities and its proposed solution”.

Mr Griffin will also say he has undertaken an assessment of the Eir letter, and invite questions on it from the committee.