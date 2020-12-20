About 300 Irish stuck in Heathrow after flight to Dublin ‘oversold’

About 300 Irish people attempting to fly home from London on Sunday night have been overbooked on to just one flight.

Photographs and video of long queues forming in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 emerged on social media as passengers arriving at the airport found themselves unable to board the scheduled 8.55pm Aer Lingus departure to Dublin.

“There’s around 300 of us have headed over to Terminal 5. British Airways have told us it’s not their issue that plane was oversold,” Katie Cullen told The Irish Times in a phone call from the terminal.

Ms Cullen said the 300 or so Dublin-bound passengers had queued up to rebook an alternative flight. “It’s all over the place. People arrived after us and they haven’t been told anything and it’s just general chaos.”

The influx of passengers happened after the Irish Government announced a 48-hour ban on flights arriving from Britain from midnight on Sunday. This decision was triggered by by concerns over emergence a mutated strain of Covid-19 in London and southeast England.

Information hard to come by

Ms Cullen said there was a queue forming outside the terminal when she arrived there via taxi at about 6.30pm. She and her friends had booked the flight earlier on Sunday afternoon.

“The flight was operated by Aer Lingus, but British Airways were selling tickets for it. They were doing the same for the Heathrow to Belfast flight [tonight].”

After arriving at the terminal, Ms Cullen said information was hard to come by after an initial update from a British Airways staff member. It is difficult to know what is going on, she added.

A staff member from the airline updated the passengers again at about 8.30pm.

“She let us know that they’re speaking to the [Irish] Government and they’re going to try and get us on a flight tonight, so there’s hope. She didn’t make any promises but she said there’s potential that we might get on a flight this evening,” said Ms Cullen.