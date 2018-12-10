Abortion services may not be in every hospital in January - Varadkar

The rollout of abortion services from January 1st will be done on a phased basis and will not be immediately available in every hospital, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar, speaking in Dublin on Monday, said the introduction of abortion services is not “a case of just flicking a switch”.

The Government has insisted abortion services will be available from the start of next year but a number of doctors and maternity hospitals have warned the timeframe may be too tight.

The legislation which would see the introduction of legal abortion within the first twelve weeks of pregnancy is currently before the Seanad, and the Government hopes President Michael D Higgins will be able to sign it into law in time for the January deadline.

Once that happens, Minister for Health Simon Harris must sign six statutory instruments to bring the legislation into operation, which he would likely do over Christmas.

However, the Taoiseach on Monday gave one of the first indications that the rollout of abortion services may take longer than initially envisaged.

“I am confident that the service will be available in January,” he told reporters. “Obviously there are a number of contingencies. The legislation has yet to go through the Seanad.

“If it is amended in the Seanad, it will may have to go through the Dáil and then of course, the President always has it within his prerogative to refer it to the Supreme Court.

“There are number of dependencies there. But assuming the legislation is enacted and signed into law by the President, the service will be available in January.

“But like any new service, it is not going to be a case of just flicking a switch and on one day there is no service and on the next day it is 100 per cent available. It will have to be rolled out, it will have to be phased in.

“It may not be available in every single hospital in every single place but the service will be available,” Mr Varadkar said.