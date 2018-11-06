Abortion Bill debate: Harris says a review clause would be prudent

Minister for Health Simon Harris said it would be prudent to have a review clause in legislation dealing with the availability of abortion services in Ireland.

However, medical practitioners were “the most appropriate people to provide the services at this time,” he said

The Minister was speaking at a hearing of the Oireachtas Committee on Health which is on Tuesday debating proposed amendments to the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018.

The Bill has already passed second stage in the Dáil. The committee stage will see TDs go through the legislation line-by-line, debating the amendments proposed by pro-choice and anti-abortion TDs.

Some minor changes will be accepted by Mr Harris, it is understood, but no substantial deviation from legislation published before the referendum on the Eighth Amendment will be entertained by the Government.

This means that a large number of amendments seeking to liberalise the legislation, as well as a series of changes proposed by anti-abortion TDs, will be rejected by the Government.

All amendments submitted by a group of anti-abortion TDs will be rejected, including one requiring parental notification of those seeking an abortion who are under 16 years of age.

Though it does not have a majority on the committee, the Government is likely to be in a position to win votes with the support of Fianna Fáil and Independent members.

The committee is discussing a total of 180 proposed amendments, many of which concern what Mr Harris this morning described as dealing with essentially three themes, the definition of the a medical practitioner, the definition of a women, and the definition of termination of a pregnancy.

Deputy Peadar Tóibín, who was recently suspended from Sinn Féin, said “there has been no consultation with midwives about the provision of abortion in Ireland.”

Where doctors were concerned there had also been a lack of consultation, he said and referred to a letter from 650 doctors who said they wanted such consultation.

Independents 4 Change deputy Joan Collins TD said the amendments were about ensuring that in future midwives and nurses were not precluded from providing such services.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger said the purpose of one of the amendments was about “broadening out the definition of medical practitioner” in the context which should include “other people in the medical system. In France midwives participate in abortions.

“You don’t need a doctor to have an abortion. Abortion is a very simple procedure. The majority of them take place in the first trimester. We are introducing a barrier and bureaucracy that needn’t be there.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said “we’re trying to have nurses and midwives as an option. We’re not trying to put a barrier in the way of a service being expanded out.”

Mr Harris said he was not in a position to accept the amendment. “Nurses and midwives will obviously have a role to play and a right to conscientiously object, which is a recognition of that role.”

It was intended, in the legislation “to embed what we said we were going to do (in referendum campaign) and monitor it as it goes along. It is not a good idea to accept the amendment.”

The amendment was withdrawn.

So too was another amendment which recommended the word “abortion” be used in the Bill. “Changing the language further reduces the clarity which the doctors and medical practitioners asked us to provide,” said the Minster.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said the woman should be at the centre of the legislation which otherwise would be “too foetal-centric. Carrying over the language of the past is what I am most concerned about. We may differ on when life begins but no one doubts when a pregnancy begins.”

During the hearings Mr Harris referred to a letter sent to the Committee by 24 obstetricians and gynaecologists saying they were “highly satisfied” with the Bill.

Mr Harris said he did not want “to end up with less clarity.”

A large number of amendments have been proposed to include references in the Bill to “pregnant persons” to mean “a person of any sex who is pregnant”. This is intended to ensure the Bill includes transgender people in its provisions.

Ms O’Reilly called for the legislation to be future-proofed where LGBTI people were concerned and sought to have the wording amended to read “any person that can be pregnant”, instead of just “woman” and that “the language be as inclusive as possible.”

Ms Coppinger spoke of fear on the transgender people at being excluded by the legislation not least as “LGBT and non binary people played a lead role in the referendum campaign.”

Mr Harris responded that he wanted the legislation “to be inclusive, trans-inclusive” but warned of “unintended consequences” of this proposed amendment.

“The legislation is inclusive but as our President said ‘words matter’,” he recalled. It was his legal advice that to change the wording would bring “considerable risk.”

He said “factually, today this legislation is trans-inclusive,” but he was happy to engage with trans people on the matter. He said he would also talk to consultant obstetrician Dr Peter Boylan “in the context of clinical guidelines.”

Louise O’Reilly said she wanted to make sure the legislation does not discriminate.