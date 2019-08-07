A united Ireland would be a very ‘different state’: A list of things that would have to be resolved
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sowed the seed with a Belfast audience on Monday night – we try to separate the wheat from the chaff
The panel, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at Féile an Phobail on Monday night. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Head of state
RoI - President
NI - Queen
Currency
RoI - Euro
NI - Sterling
Capital
RoI - Dublin
NI - Belfast
Flag
RoI - Tricolour
NI - Union Jack
Anthem
RoI - Amhrán na bhFiann
NI - God Save The Queen
Official language
RoI - Gaeilge
NI - English
Policing
RoI - Unarmed
NI - Armed
Healthcare system
RoI - HSE
NI - NHS
Education
RoI - Church/state
NI - Church/State
Education qualification
RoI - Leaving cert
NI - GCSEs/A-Levels
Speed limits
RoI - Km/ph
NI - Mph
Weights/measures
RoI - Metric
NI - Imperial
Parliament
RoI - Kildare Street
NI - Stormont
Alignments
RoI - Neutral and in EU
NI - Nato-aligned and getting out of EU
National broadcaster
RoI - RTÉ
NI - BBC
Not forgetting .... social welfare rates, road signage, Car registrations (192-B-1234 for Belfast anyone?), Tayto crisps (they are very different in Norn Iron), legal system, tax code, sport federations/national teams....