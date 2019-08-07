A united Ireland would be a very ‘different state’: A list of things that would have to be resolved

Head of state

RoI - President

NI - Queen

Currency

RoI - Euro

NI - Sterling

Capital

RoI - Dublin

NI - Belfast

Flag

RoI - Tricolour

NI - Union Jack

Anthem

RoI - Amhrán na bhFiann

NI - God Save The Queen

Official language

RoI - Gaeilge

NI - English

Policing

RoI - Unarmed

NI - Armed

Healthcare system

RoI - HSE

NI - NHS

Education

RoI - Church/state

NI - Church/State

Education qualification

RoI - Leaving cert

NI - GCSEs/A-Levels

Speed limits

RoI - Km/ph

NI - Mph

Weights/measures

RoI - Metric

NI - Imperial

Parliament

RoI - Kildare Street

NI - Stormont

Alignments

RoI - Neutral and in EU

NI - Nato-aligned and getting out of EU

National broadcaster

RoI - RTÉ

NI - BBC

Not forgetting .... social welfare rates, road signage, Car registrations (192-B-1234 for Belfast anyone?), Tayto crisps (they are very different in Norn Iron), legal system, tax code, sport federations/national teams....