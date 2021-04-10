‘A national treasure’: Tributes paid to Eurovision-winning songwriter Shay Healy

Tributes have been paid to songwriter and broadcaster Shay Healy who has died at the 78.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was so sorry to hear of the death of Mr Healy “ after a brave and dignified battle with illness”.

“He brought so much joy with his Eurovision success, and informed millions with his skilful interviews,” Mr Martin tweeted. “My deepest sympathies to his family on their loss.”

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Mr Healy.

Ms Martin described him as a “ a gifted songwriter and a national treasure. His beautiful song writing inspired a generation of Irish artists to take their place on the world stage.”

“His time as a broadcaster brought Shay into our homes where the Irish public fell in love with the man and with his irreverent and vital spirit.

“His battle with Parkinson’s disease in his later years was so difficult but also a source of great inspiration for many dealing with the same struggles.

“I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shay at this very difficult time.”

Jonny Logan, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with What’s Another Year, written by Mr Healy, told RTÉ One’s Brendan O’Connor Show on Saturday morning that he was heart-broken over his death.

Logan described Mr Healy as a “very witty man”, who had a gift for words.

Singer Linda Martin, who also worked with Mr Healy, said “all of my memories of him and his wife are happy memories.”

She described him as “clever, kind and witty”.

Logan said Mr Healy was one of the first people to give her a solo song, Edge of the Universe, which she sang at the Castlebar Song Contest.

“I got into the car with him with make-up on, and I arrived in Castlebar with not a shred of make-up on, because he was so funny on the way up, the tears were rolling down my face.

“I have wonderful memories of that man.”

Musician Phil Coulter has also paid tribute to Mr Healy.

“The song-writing community in Ireland has lost one of our legendary singers.”

“There’s nobody who got more out of writing a hit song, a Eurovision song, than Shay. They were his glory days.”

Coulter described him as full of ideas and “a trier”.

“Shay has left a great legacy behind,” Coulter said. “He was upbeat, bohemian, a lovely guy.”

Mr Healy had been will with Parkinson’s Disease since 2004 and often spoke publicly about living with the illness.

He is best known for having written What’s Another Year, Ireland’s Eurovision entry in 1980, sung by Johnny Logan, which won the competition.

He was also an accomplished broadcaster. His programme, Nighthawks, was a very popular show in the early 1990s.

His interview with the former minister for justice Sean Doherty in 1992 about the phone-tapping scandal of 1982 hastened the end of term for the then-taoiseach Charles Haughey.

In 1998, Mr Healy made two half-hour documentaries for the RTÉ One television series, Against The Odds. The series focused on individuals who had overcome adversity in their lives.

Mr Healy’s two films featured an actor, Chris Burke, who was born with dwarfism, and the singer, Ronan Tynan, whose legs were amputated when he was 20.

Mr Healy later founded his own production company. In 2018, he spoke about his illness on the Claire Byrne Live programme.

His wife Dymphna pre-deceased him in 2017. He is survived by his two sons Oisin and Fionain.