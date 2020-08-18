A further 190 Covid-19 cases confirmed today, Stephen Donnelly says

There were an additional 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the State today, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly was speaking at a press conference after the long Cabinet meeting focused on Covid-19 today.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported one further coronavirus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 559.

According to the department, the death was reported in the last 24 hours, but occurred several days previously.

A total of 41 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in the North in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of cases since the pandemic began to 6,471.

Localised restrictions to prevent the further spread of coronavirus could soon be required in certain areas in Northern Ireland, the North’s chief scientific adviser warned earlier this week.

“I think we’re getting close to the point where certainly in those areas with the highest level of cases . . . we may have to consider whether any additional local measures are required,” Prof Ian Young told BBC Radio Ulster on Monday.

He also said Northern Ireland was “undoubtedly seeing Covid fatigue and that feeds into complacency”, and for that reason public health messages had to be consistently emphasised. “We need them to become embedded in people’s lives,” he said.

Prof Young said the rising numbers of infections were a “considerable concern”, and represented a “tenfold increase” in the figures seen in late June and early July.

Asked if “local lockdowns” could be implemented in the North, he said that lockdown was “absolutely not a word I like in this context”, but there could be “additional local measures – some of that would include local restrictions, I think, and that’s the type of approach which we’ve seen used in other countries”.