A father and son have drowned on family day out in Co Donegal

A father and son have drowned after a family day out turned to tragedy in Co Donegal.

The pair died after they had gone on a family day out on Lough Keel, between Kilmacrennan and Golan on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood the family had been fishing in the lough.

Details of the exact cause of the tragedy are unconfirmed but it is thought one of the men fell into the water and a second went in to try and assist him.

The men who died are a father and son but are not believed to be from Ireland.

It is understood that they may have a holiday home in the area.

Members of Irish Water who were working in the area heard cries for help shortly after 2.45pm and made an emergency call.

Malin Head Coast Guard received the emergency call just before 3pm and scrambled the local emergency services.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter were dispatched from their base in Sligo while the Mulroy Coast Guard also arrived on the scene supported by gardaí and ambulance personnel.

The body of the first victim was recovered early in the search.

However, it took another couple of hours to locate the second body which was recovered after 6pm by the divers.

Their remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post mortems are expected to be carried out.

Gardaí could be seen removing two fishing rods from the scene later in the evening.

A full investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy has commenced.