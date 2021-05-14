A decade after queen’s visit, where are Anglo-Irish relations heading?

When Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson sat down to lunch at Chequers on Friday, they faced a busy agenda of current crises, from the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol to dealing with the legacy of the Troubles. But perhaps the biggest problem the two leaders faced is the crisis of confidence between the two governments and the deterioration of the British-Irish relationship in recent years.

Almost 10 years to the day after Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland appeared to open an new chapter in the history of the two islands, there is little left of the optimism of those four days in May 2011.