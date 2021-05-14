A decade after queen’s visit, where are Anglo-Irish relations heading?

Brexit drove wedge between Dublin and London and left both sides feeling betrayed

Denis Staunton
Queen Elizabeth at the Garden of Remembrance on May 17th, 2011: Complacency set in after her visit as David Cameron’s government took a “semi-detached” attitude to Northern Ireland. Photograph: Arthur Edwards

Queen Elizabeth at the Garden of Remembrance on May 17th, 2011: Complacency set in after her visit as David Cameron’s government took a “semi-detached” attitude to Northern Ireland. Photograph: Arthur Edwards

When Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson sat down to lunch at Chequers on Friday, they faced a busy agenda of current crises, from the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol to dealing with the legacy of the Troubles. But perhaps the biggest problem the two leaders faced is the crisis of confidence between the two governments and the deterioration of the British-Irish relationship in recent years.

Almost 10 years to the day after Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland appeared to open an new chapter in the history of the two islands, there is little left of the optimism of those four days in May 2011.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.