57-year-old woman dies in accident involving ride-on lawnmower

A 57-year-old woman has died after an accident involving a ride-on lawnmower.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened on Friday evening at 6.30 pm in Toureen, Rossmore, Co Tipperary.

The woman was on her own at the time of the accident, when the lawnmower hit a ditch as she cut the grass of her home in the rural area near Rossmore, which lies between Cashel, Thurles and Tipperary town.

She was fatally injured and her body was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Cashel-based Sinn Féin county councillor Martin Browne said “we offer our sympathies on behalf of the people of the district” to her relatives. “They’re a well respected family in the parish of Rossmore.”