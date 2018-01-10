551 people on trolleys waiting for hospital bed – INMO

There are 551 people on trolleys in hospital emergency departments or on wards on Wednesday waiting for admission to a bed, nurses have said.

New figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 43 patients at Letterkenny General Hospital and 42 patients at Galway University Hospital waiting for a bed after being deemed by doctors to require admission .

The INMO figures suggest that the number of people on trolleys is down from the 575 recorded on Tuesday and the record levels of 677 reached last week.

The INMO figures show that in Dublin the largest number of people waiting for a bed was at Tallaght Hospital while 29 people were on trolleys or on wards awaiting admission to a bed.

Meanwhile the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) urged the Government to acknowledge that the health service was experiencing a system-wide problem of lack of capacity and not just an emergency department or trolley crisis.

“ What we are seeing in our emergency departments is only the manifestation of the wider problems - and we are now seeing the same problems in other parts of our services as they struggle to cope with capacity and patient demand.”

“It is not sustainable to have solutions that:

*cancel elective procedures. In many of these cases the patient will simply present back in the emergency department and in all cases will add to the already unmanageable waiting lists.

*transfer patients from hospitals to private facilities. Continuing a policy of investing much needed resources into the private system with no corresponding investment in our public system will simply maintain the status quo - it is the same number of patients requiring treatment but we are putting taxpayers’ monies into a private profit based system.”

The IMO said all the problems being experienced centred around capacity:

“capacity with regards to the number of beds in both acute hospitals and the community setting; capacity with respect to the number of medical staff. We need to attract more consultants and capacity in general practice - we must deliver a wider range of services at GP surgeries .

“The unfortunate truth that Government seems to be avoiding, is that all this requires a seismic shift in the way we deliver and fund our health services and that costs money. It would be truly revolutionary to hear the Government saying not only have they decided on the priorities but they are actually going to fund them. As a society we cannot continue to simply give out about our health services, we need to agree on the solutions and agree that these will have to be paid for.”

Meanwhile the trade union Siptu called on health service watchdog HIQA to investigate the overcrowding being experienced in hospital emergency departments.