355 workers temporarily laid off from Larry Goodman plant

ABP food group has confirmed that 355 of its workers have been temporarily let go from its plant at Cahir, Co Tipperary with a further 182 jobs threatened before the end of the week.

The lay-offs are a result of ongoing blockades at the site, the company has said.

“The protestors have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site. Production has ceased. Furthermore, these illegal blockades are impacting seriously on the thousands of beef farmers who supply cattle to the site,” a statement from ABP said on Tuesday.

The photograph above, supplied by ABP, shows men allegedly outside ABP and wearing balaclavas. Photograph: ABP

“ABP will stay in contact with impacted staff members and provide them with regular updates. It is regrettable that the company has had to take this course of action.

“ABP has expressed its dismay that after an agreement was reached illegal blockades remain in place at Cahir and at other processing sites across the country.”

The plant is a flagship facility for ABP, one of the largest privately owned food processors in Europe. The Cahir facility employs 650 people and slaughters cattle and produces and packs products for retailers.