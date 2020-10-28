£30,000 paid to three ineligible SF offices in North’s Covid-19 support scheme

Three ineligible Sinn Féin offices in Northern Ireland each received £10,000 as part of the North’s Covid-19 small business support scheme, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin said on Wednesday that the grants were “unsolicited” and they were all repaid.

The payments however have triggered controversy over when the money was repaid by Sinn Féin.

The question being asked was whether the repayments were prompted by a BBC report on the issue on Monday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Sinn Féin had “serious questions” to answer. “It is galling that three Sinn Féin offices received a £10,000 support payment, and appear to have done very little about it until they were asked by the media,” he said.

The grants, according to well placed sources, were paid to the office of West Tyrone Assembly member Maolíosa McHugh and to the office of former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, who is now a member of the Seanad.

A general Sinn Féin office in Co Armagh received the third payment, it is understood.

Sinn Féin confirmed the payments on Wednesday. “Three Sinn Féin offices received automatic and unsolicited payments of £10,000 under the Small Business Grant Scheme, ” said a spokesman.

“Sinn Féin offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the LPS (Land and Property Services),” he added.

The issue of the ineligible payments was first raised by BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme on Monday. It reported that the Department for the Economy made 52 payments of £10,000 each to 52 ineligible wind turbine operators.

The scheme was announced in March 2020. People already in receipt of small business rates relief automatically received the grants. The payments automatically went to turbine owners whose bank details were held by the North’s Land and Property Services for ratings purposes.

The automatic payments would have been paid out in late spring or early summer. The department said that in total more than £338 million in Covid-19 hardship grants was paid to more than 32,000 businesses across Northern Ireland.

Well-placed sources, however, said on Wednesday that three payments to Sinn Féin were repaid this week and since the Nolan programme first raised the issue on Monday.

As well as asking the Sinn Féin press office when the money was repaid, The Irish Times also tried but was unable to contact Mr McHugh and Ms McCallion for comment on Wednesday.

Mr McHugh told the Nolan Show that Sinn Féin had “great difficulty contacting Land and Property Services at the time and getting it paid back to them”.

The Department for the Economy told the Nolan Show that one erroneous payment went to the office of an elected representative and one to a former elected representative, and that the money had been repaid.

However, it did not say when the money was paid back. That query also was put to the department on Wednesday by The Irish Times, with no answer so far forthcoming.

The DUP, SDLP, Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance parties said none of its MLAs or MPs received such payments, although some were checking if any of the landlords of the offices received these grants.