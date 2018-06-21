15% of Bank of Ireland transactions failing

As many as one in seven Bank of Ireland customers have experienced problems with their debit cards today with the bank unable to say what is the cause of the problem.

A spokesman for the bank said as many as 15 per cent of all transactions both in-store and at ATMs had failed over recent hours.

The problems first presented themselves at around 11am on Thursday.

“Some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with debit card point of sale and ATM transactions,” a spokesman said.

“We are investigating this and will continue to update customers. We apologise for any inconvenience. Credit cards are working normally.”

More to follow...