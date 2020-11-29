12 more Covid-19 deaths over weekend in Northern Ireland

The North’s health department recorded 12 Covid-19 deaths over Saturday and Sunday taking the death toll in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 986.

Nine deaths were reported on Saturday and three on Sunday. There were 351 new confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday and 315, bringing the total to 52,175.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 93 per cent. Currently there are 414 patients receiving Covid treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 33 in intensive care and 29 of them on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 132 cases per 100,000 of population.