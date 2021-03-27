1,500-year-old skeleton discovered in Co Wicklow dig

Human remains believed to be around 1,500 years old have been uncovered during a dig in Co Wicklow.

The discovery of the skeleton was made on Friday at a building site at Mountainview Drive, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

A Garda spokesman said the remains were determined to be circa 1,500 years old, following an examination by an archaeologist, a forensic anthropologist and a human remains specialist.

“The County Coroner has been notified and no further Garda action is required at this time,” he said.

“The site has been handed over to the National Monuments Service and Wicklow County Council, ” the spokesman said.