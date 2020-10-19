Young child among Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU in past fortnight

A young child is among the 24 Covid-19 patients admitted to ICU over the past fortnight.

Thirteen of those transferred to intensive care over the period were aged over 65 years, but one child aged 5-14 years was also admitted, along with one patient aged 15-24 years.

Thirteen children aged 14 years and under were hospitalised over the period, out of a total of 301 patients.

There were 34 Covid-19 patients in ICU on Monday morning, up from 31 the previous day, according to the Government’s data hub on the disease.

The number of patients hospitalised rose to 298, up from 274 the previous day and 75 a month earlier.

Cavan General Hospital had the highest number of virus patients on Sunday evening, at 33, followed by Tallaght University Hospital, with 24.

New daily high

The National Public Health Emergency Team has called for the State to move to the highest point on the alert plan, Level 5, for six weeks in order to curb what it describes as an alarming upward trajectory of infection.

A senior source on Sunday night said the Government will agree to “Level 4-plus” restrictions for the entire country for a period of three to four weeks at a specially convened Cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon. An announcement is due on Monday evening.

A record number of new cases was recorded on two successive days over the weekend. Three deaths and 1,283 more Covid-19 cases were reported in the Republic on Sunday evening, while the North had five deaths and 1,012 more cases.

The figure of 1,283 represents a new daily high for the Republic.

The number of deaths related to coronavirus now stands at 1,852, including probable and possible deaths, and the total known cases in the State is now 49,962.

There have been 11,950 new cases of the disease reported over the two weeks to Saturday, more than double the 5,114 confirmed during the previous two weeks.

The incidence rate of the disease over the past fortnight is 251 cases for every 100,000 people, an increase from 159.2 cases per 100,000 a week ago and 107.4 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago.

The incidence of the disease is highest in Cavan, at 807.3 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days. Meath has the next highest figures, with an incidence of 488.6.

Tipperary has the lowest county figures, with an incidence of 109.1, while Dublin’s figures are now below the national average of 251.