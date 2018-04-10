Yes and No abortion sides running neck and neck in funds race

Both sides in the abortion referendum campaign say they have raised significant funds in one-off events.

The Together for Yes campaign which favours repeal of the Eighth Amendment on abortion said it raised more than €100,000 in 4½ hours during a crowdfunding appeal for its national poster campaign on Tuesday.

The Save the 8th campaign raised €100,000 at its Rally for Life demonstration in in March, according to spokesman John McGuirk.

The anti-repeal group said it had exceeded its €400,000 fundraising target and now expected to generate €500,000.

Together for Yes said it launched an online crowdfunding appeal on Tuesday at 8.30am to raise €50,000 in seven days for 5,000 posters and reached the €50,000 target in just over two hours.

The campaign said that by 1pm €100,000 had been generated from more than 2,400 people.

The campaign has now increased its target to €150,000 to fund 15,000 Yes posters.

Head of fundraising Denise Charlton said “it’s indicative of the groundswell of support Together For Yes has the length and breadth of Ireland”.

The Save the 8th campaign spokesman said that between 60,000 and 100,000 attended their Rally for Life demonstration in March, “We asked everyone to donate €10 and not everyone did. But we raised €100,000” at the rally.

He said the campaign now expects to generate €500,000.

Mr McGuirk said that fundraising ahead of the May 25th referendum had been mainly through direct mailing and online appeal. “We’re optimistic that final fundraising will be close to or slightly above €500,000.”

He said Together for Yes had said they had raised €170,000 in three or four weeks. But “we’ve raised over €400,000 since January”.

He also said the No side had been stockpiling for the last couple of years and “that won’t come as a surprise”. Asked about donations from abroad he replied, “we have no need to do it and it would be stupid for us to do it”.

Donations had been sent from abroad but had been returned as it is illegal to accept foreign contributions. “People are sending $100 or $200. No one is sending $10,000,” he said. Moreover, the donations had all been refunded.