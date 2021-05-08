Why are women more hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Experts cite fertility concerns, ‘conspirituality’ and distrust of the Irish health system
According to research from NUI Galway released earlier this week, 31 per cent of women under 30 say they will not take the vaccine or are not sure. Photograph: iStock
In March, Irish members of the European Parliament were taken aback when they received thousands of emails from constituents over the course of two days.
The emails strongly objected to the proposals for digital vaccine certificates across the European Union, intended to ease the resumption of travel over the coming summer.