‘When a woman goes for an abortion, Ireland treats her like a criminal’

“Ireland is not giving the best reproductive healthcare and rights that it can to women. And the world is watching.”

“That is the view of Ireland the world has,” Prof Sabaratnam Arulkumaran, who chaired the HSE’s inquiry into the death of Savita Halappanavar in University Hospital Galway on October 28th, 2012, has told The Irish Times.

He will call for a Yes vote in the referendum on Friday, May 25th at a meeting in Dublin on Tuesday by the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA), where he will talk about the “harms of the Eighth Amendment” – which guarantees to protect as far as practicable the equal right to life of the unborn and the mother.

On his last visit to Dublin on Wednesday, October 18th – his “third or fourth time in Ireland” – Prof Arulkumaran spoke to the Oireachtas committee examining the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution.

The amendment “played a major role” in the death of Savita Halappanavar, Prof Arulkumaran told the committee. “Things were made more difficult because of the legislation.”

British, though Sri Lankan by origin, Arulkumaran was having none of the suggestion that the constitutional question should be left to the Irish only.

“Medicine should transcend legislation,” he said. “Medicine should transcend class, creed, religion or country. When you are talking about, for example, the treatment of peptic ulcer or cancer, if England has got something new, we should adopt that. It is about the health and wellbeing of humans. Medical issues should transcend everything else.”

Prof Arulkumaran said regulation gives Ireland a get-out clause when it comes to historical or cultural sensitivity about following an English lead. “Irish people can make up their own minds. The decision can be made what is best for each country.”

He said it is interesting that when it comes to men and medical problems “we adopt the best practices” and we don’t care where in the world they are from. He said that “when it comes to sexual and reproductive health, especially of women, we start quibbling about whether we should adopt what is in the UK.

“So I think we should approach it as we do other medical issues – get the best practice that will suit your country and if it needs regulation, for IVF, abortion and so on, then you regulate based on the people’s opinion,” Prof Arulkumaran said.

“Medical people have to guide the public and then the people have to decide, so that is why I like this process that is happening in Ireland. You are having the debate now. Once you repeal the act, you can decide what is best for Ireland in terms of the length of gestation, reasons for termination and so on.”

He thinks the different values different countries bring to the table should be listened to. “For example in Bangladesh they allow termination up to nine weeks, but they don’t call it termination they call it ‘menstrual regulation’ because their religion and their ethical and moral norms do not permit them to call it termination. So I think different countries have different approaches to termination.”

The people should decide, Prof Arulkumaran told The Irish Times, but “the people have to consider the rights of women - their reproductive rights. It is easy to say you want to stop women going for terminations, but do you really want them to go to jail?

“They (Ireland) have been very fortunate that they have had England to fall back on, but it has been at the cost of individual women, so the Irish government should do something. These women are borrowing money themselves, getting a loan, because it will cost about €3,000 to €4,000 for each women to have a termination in the UK.

“You must listen to women. A woman knows what going for a termination means and will have given this consideration. When a woman goes for an abortion, Ireland treats her like a criminal.

“We should be supportive rather than make the process worse for her. Here is a poor woman getting physical and psychological trauma for making a decision to go for a medical procedure,” Prof Arulkumaran said.

– Prof Arulkumaran will address a meeting of the Irish Family Planning Association with Dr Caitriona Henchion, Medical Director, and Maura Leahy, Director of Counselling at 9am on Tuesday, May 22nd in The Alex Hotel, Fenian Street, Dublin 2