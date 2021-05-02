‘We need to move on at this point’: Nolan backs slow reopening of society

A “slow, incremental” reopening of society is achievable due to the progress of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout but we still need to be cautious, a senior National Public Health Emergency Team member has said.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet modelling group, said there are two reasons a relaxation of restrictions is needed now – “because of the length of time we’ve had to endure quite frankly really restrictive public health measures”.

He also said it is 61 weeks since the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland and 18 weeks since level 5 restrictions were introduced.

“We do need to move on at this point and we’re at a point in the pandemic where certain low risk things that are really important to us like going to larger shops, going to smaller shops in small numbers, getting together outdoors just simply to be together and enjoy each other’s company.”

“I really feel we can do this. I really feel we can get through the next four to eight weeks safely so long as we as individuals keep contacts modest” and meetings outdoors.

He added that equally organisations, businesses and institutions had an obligation to continue to adhere to the public health advice and not change behaviours now.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly Prof Nolan said “low risk things are relatively safe particularly as the vaccination programme ramps up and the vulnerable are protected and more widely society achieves a level of protection where the virus finds it more difficult to spread”.

He warned however that there was a huge range of uncertainty with all modelling

“And the most important uncertainty is the behaviour of the B117 variant, the more transmissible variant”.

He said last summer as society progressively opened up it started with a reproduction rate of the virus or 1 moving up to 1.2 and by September it was as high as 1.6 but they had some level of certainty with their modelling.

“However B117 is between 40 per cent and 90 per cent more transmissible” and that makes a huge difference, he said.

Last May or June when there was a slightly more liberal opening up than now we had reproduction number of between 1 and 1.2. “That could give us a reproduction numbers of between 1.2 and 1.9.”

He said they had to talk Government through what would happen at different reproduction levels.

Prof Nolan said that in the next six to eight weeks case numbers could either see very low cases or very small increases in numbers or an increase in numbers.

“We are going to have to learn as we go and there may be a bump in the road where we find something is less safe than we thought.”

He said “If you’ve fewer cases in older people the proportion of cases in younger people goes up. So we’re going to see that inevitably.

The reaction to a certain number of cases now is different to what it would have been in January or April or October last year because of vaccination “but we do need to be cautious”.

Referring to the risk levels for young adults he said: “Younger people have a higher level of social contacts. As we relax restriction we find younger people at higher risk than people in their 40s simply because they’re out and about more.”

He said the measures are “carefully calibrated” and added that “we’re particularly looking at things that are important to people that are low risk”.

“The future of this is in our own hands. If we continue to take all measures, to continue to keep our social contacts modest ... outdoors is safe but let’s not get too close when we’re outdoors. Please don’t drift indoors.”

He believed that broadly speaking people are behaving responsibly.

“There is a sense in the population that we can meet up outdoors and keep our distance” and he said “people are making appropriate risk calculations”.

Prof Nolan stressed however the need to keep the numbers at wedding receptions and funerals small by allowing 50 at ceremonies but only six at indoor gatherings afterwards.

“Churches are large and the registration office is a good venue,” he said.

“It’s far too high risk for people to be socialising indoors or even gathering outdoors in large numbers.”

The concern about weddings and funerals is the events on the periphery, he said. “We’ve seen far too many cases of death”, not with the formal funeral themselves but at the reception and indoor event afterwards.