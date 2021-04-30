We have won the right to enjoy the summer
The overwhelming research findings of the past six months demonstrate the effectiveness of vaccines
Ireland currently has close to 30% first-dose coverage of all adults, but needs to get this up over 40% to make the success made possible by vaccination stick. Photograph: Getty Images
The faster-than-expected loosening of restrictions announced by the Government on Thursday contains dangers, none of them unmanageable.
The decisions being taken this week have to be seen in context. Ireland has had one of the longest and most stringent lockdowns in the world; we have more ground to make up on many countries. Large swathes of the economy have been shut for months, and need to be able to reopen soon if they are to survive.