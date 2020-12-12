Waterford pub to stay closed for hurling final as gardaí warn GAA fans

A pub in Co Waterford has decided to keep its doors shut for the All-Ireland hurling final with the “parish’s best interests at heart”.

Waterford take on Limerick at 3.30pm in behind closed doors Croke Park on Sunday and concern has been expressed that fans may gather to watch the match in large numbers.

But Crotty’s Inn in Lemybrien, Co Waterford tweeted on Friday evening: “Unfortunately due to huge demand , and having our parish’s best interests at heart prior to Xmas, we’ve decided not to open this Sunday for the hurling final.”

The pub added: “We will be open on Monday, hopefully celebrating an All Ireland victory. Wouldn’t that be something ?!”

On Friday gardaí warned hurling fans to enjoy this weekends’s events by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

“An Garda Síochána has been liaising closely with the GAA at national and county level to ensure all possible measures are in place to minimise the spread of Covid-19 among supporters before, during and after the match.

It added that they had been has been “working with licensed premises” particularly in Limerick and Waterford, to ensure their compliance with public health guidelines and regulations.

The Garda will be mounting patrols focusing on key city and urban locations particularly in the evenings this weekend.

“An Garda Síochána and the GAA have stressed the need for supporters to remember their individual and collective responsibility to tackle the spread of Covid-19,” the Garda statement added.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey said: “As a life-long GAA member and former inter-county hurler, I know how much being in an All-Ireland Final means to the people of Limerick and Waterford, particularly after this difficult year.

“We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off even for an All-Ireland Final. Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.”

He advised fans to leave a premises if there are too many people there. to limit contacts. and maintain social distancing.

“Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate. Remember, according to Nphet, shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19. People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.”

Policing measures will also be in place in Dublin and Mayo for the All-Ireland Football Final on December 19th.