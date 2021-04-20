Warning to be added to Johnson & Johnson vaccine but benefits outweigh risks, says EMA

The benefits of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks, but product information should carry a warning about blood clots as a “very rare” side effect, the European Medicines Agency concluded following a review.

The regulator’s safety committee reviewed all available evidence including eight reported cases of unusual blood clots in the US, where over seven million people have received the vaccine.

“The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” the EMA said in a statement.

“The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca,” the regulator noted.

The conclusion upholds the EMA’s prior approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, and the regulator did not recommend a new restriction of the use of the vaccine for particular age groups.

Nevertheless, national regulators within the EU are free to make their own recommendations and in the case of AstraZeneca several chose to limit the use of the vaccine for older age groups, who are less at risk of clots and more at risk of severe Covid-19.

“Use of the vaccine during vaccination campaigns at national level will take into account the pandemic situation and vaccine availability in individual member states,” the EMA said.

Attention will now turn to the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as to whether it will resume deliveries of the shot to the EU, where the vaccine is crucial to inoculation efforts of member states which are due to receive 55 million doses by the end of June.

The Republic had been planning to receive about 600,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of June.

On Monday, the National Public Health Emergency Team said it would not change its advice on extending the interval between doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until there was clarity on the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The manufacturer “made the decision to proactively delay” deliveries after regulators in the US recommended a pause in the use of the vaccine while cases of blood clots were reviewed earlier this month.

The eight cases studied by the EMA involved a rare combination of unusual blood clots and low platelet levels in the blood and were all in people aged under 60, mostly women. The conditions involved included cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, splanchnic vein thrombosis, and arterial thrombosis, and one case was fatal, the EMA said.

“One plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to one seen sometimes in patients treated with heparin called heparin induced thrombocytopenia,” the EMA said in a statement.

The regulator is preparing advice for healthcare professionals involved in giving the vaccine in the EU about the condition, as prompt medical treatment for those experiencing the side effect is important.

“By recognising the signs of bloods clots and low blood platelets and treating them early, healthcare professionals can help those affected in their recovery and avoid complications,” the regulator said.

People who have received the vaccine should seek medical treatment if they develop symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of injection, the EMA said.